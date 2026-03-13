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Jalen Smith Injury: Out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Smith (calf) won't play Friday versus the Clippers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Smith will rest on the second night of a back-to-back set, but he should return for Monday's matchup with Memphis. Guerschon Yabusele and Nick Richards will soak up the center minutes with Smith unavailable.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
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