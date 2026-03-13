Jalen Smith Injury: Out Friday
Smith (calf) won't play Friday versus the Clippers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Smith will rest on the second night of a back-to-back set, but he will likely return for Monday's matchup with Memphis. Guerschon Yabusele and Nick Richards will soak up the center minutes with Smith unavailable.
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