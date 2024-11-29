Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith Injury: Participates in shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 29, 2024 at 10:16am

Smith (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics, participated in the club's morning shootaround, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Smith was sidelined during Wednesday's loss to the Magic, though his participation in shootaround bodes well for a potential return to game action. If the big man is unable to return due to the left ankle sprain, the club could take an extended look at Adama Sanogo and E.J. Liddell off the bench.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
