Jalen Smith Injury: Probable for Thursday
Smith (calf) is probable for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Smith is trending towards a return after missing the final three games before the All-Star break. With Nikola Vucevic in Boston, Smith has a big opportunity to run away with the starting center job in Chicago.
