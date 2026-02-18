Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith Injury: Probable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 1:35pm

Smith (calf) is probable for Thursday's game against the Raptors.

Smith is trending towards a return after missing the final three games before the All-Star break. With Nikola Vucevic in Boston, Smith has a big opportunity to run away with the starting center job in Chicago.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
