Jalen Smith Injury: Probable for Thursday
Smith (calf) is probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Smith is on track to play Thursday, and managers can expect to get official confirmation on his status closer to tipoff. Thursday's match will be the first of a back-to-back set, though, so there's a chance Smith could get hit with a maintenance day Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Smith See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 83 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March12 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2613 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 2415 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 2217 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Smith See More