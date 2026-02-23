Jalen Smith Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Smith is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets with a left calf strain.
After leaving Sunday's game against the Knicks early, Smith is in jeopardy of missing Tuesday's contest. His possible absence would allow Guerschon Yabusele and Nick Richards to form a timeshare at the center position, with both likely being viable streaming options in this scenario.
