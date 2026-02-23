Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 1:58pm

Smith is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets with a left calf strain.

After leaving Sunday's game against the Knicks early, Smith is in jeopardy of missing Tuesday's contest. His possible absence would allow Guerschon Yabusele and Nick Richards to form a timeshare at the center position, with both likely being viable streaming options in this scenario.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
