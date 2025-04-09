Jalen Smith Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Smith is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat due to a right ankle sprain.

Smith filled in for Nikola Vucevic (calf) on Tuesday against the Cavaliers, finishing with 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes. Vucevic is probable for Wednesday, however, so Smith's fantasy streaming appeal isn't very high.