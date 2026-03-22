Jalen Smith Injury: Questionable Monday
Smith (calf) is questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets.
With Guerschon Yabusele (ankle) doubtful, the Bulls need Smith on the floor. However, if Smith and Yabusele are both ruled out, Nick Richards will presumably remain in the starting lineup. Richards got the start in Thursday's loss to Cleveland, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds in 29 minutes.
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