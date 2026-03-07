Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Smith (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Sacramento.

Smith has missed Chicago's last five games with a right calf strain but is now listed as questionable due to a left calf strain. If he remains sidelined, Guerschon Yabusele and Nick Richards would likely see increased minutes.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Smith See More
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
NBA
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago