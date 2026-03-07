Jalen Smith Injury: Questionable to play Sunday
Smith (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Sacramento.
Smith has missed Chicago's last five games with a right calf strain but is now listed as questionable due to a left calf strain. If he remains sidelined, Guerschon Yabusele and Nick Richards would likely see increased minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Smith See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March8 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 269 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 2411 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 2213 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1916 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Smith See More