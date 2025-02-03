Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith Injury: Questionable with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Smith (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

After being a late scratch ahead of Sunday's game against the Pistons, Smith continues to deal with an illness. The Bulls will likely wait until closer to Tuesday's tipoff to update the veteran big man's status. If Smith sits out, Chicago would lean heavily on Nikola Vucevic to dominate the center minutes against Miami.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
