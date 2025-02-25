Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith Injury: Remains out with concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 1:22pm

Smith (concussion) is out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

A concussion will cost Smith a third straight game Wednesday, with the veteran big man's next chance to suit up coming Friday against the Raptors. Nikola Vucevic (calf) is unlikely to play against Los Angeles, so Zach Collins (shin) is in line to draw the starting nod at center and carry a boost in fantasy value.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
