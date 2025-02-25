Jalen Smith Injury: Remains out with concussion
Smith (concussion) is out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
A concussion will cost Smith a third straight game Wednesday, with the veteran big man's next chance to suit up coming Friday against the Raptors. Nikola Vucevic (calf) is unlikely to play against Los Angeles, so Zach Collins (shin) is in line to draw the starting nod at center and carry a boost in fantasy value.
