Jalen Smith Injury: Ruled out for Thursday
Smith (calf) is out for Thursday's game versus the Cavs, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Smith will hit the sidelines for the second leg of this back-to-back set, but he should be able to get back out there for Monday's matchup with the Rockets. Nick Richards and Guerschon Yabusele will pick up the slack in Smith's absence.
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