Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 11:58am

Smith (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit.

Smith was a late addition to the injury report and will miss his first game since Dec. 28 due to the illness. The Bulls could be short-handed in the frontcourt with no indication that Adama Sanogo or E.J. Liddell will return from their G League duties, meaning Dalen Terry and Julian Phillips could see a bump in playing time.

