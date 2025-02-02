Jalen Smith Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Smith (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit.
Smith was a late addition to the injury report and will miss his first game since Dec. 28 due to the illness. The Bulls could be short-handed in the frontcourt with no indication that Adama Sanogo or E.J. Liddell will return from their G League duties, meaning Dalen Terry and Julian Phillips could see a bump in playing time.
