Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 10:59am

Smith is out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets with a left calf strain.

Smith's next chance to play comes Thursday against Portland. Depending on how the Bulls plan to handle their lineup, Collin Sexton, Patrick Williams and Nick Richards all have a chance to claim an expanded role.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
