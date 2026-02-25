Jalen Smith Injury: Surprisingly listed as doubtful
Smith (calf) is officially listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against Portland.
Billy Donovan said Wednesday that Smith is "definitely not day-to-day." However, the Bulls' official injury report lists Smith as doubtful for Thursday's contest instead of out. While the contradictory statements leave Smith's timetable for return murky, it'd be shocking to see him suit up Thursday. While Smith is sidelined, look for Nick Richards and Guerschon Yabusele to handle most of the center duties.
