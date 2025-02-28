Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith Injury: Upgraded to probable Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 10:43am

Smith (concussion) is listed as probable for Friday's game against Toronto.

Smith is likely to return from a three-game absence streak Friday due to a concussion. The big man could be in line for an uptick in playing time if he's able to suit up, as Nikola Vucevic (hip) is listed as doubtful. Over his last 10 outings, Smith has averaged 9.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per contest.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
