Jalen Smith Injury: Will not play Wednesday

Smith (ankle) will be sidelined for Wednesday's tilt against the Magic.

Wednesday will mark Smith's third absence of the year and first since Nov. 11. He's steadily been playing backup center minutes, but the Bulls don't have any other true fives to give extended run to. Coach Billy Donovan may have to run more small-ball, deploying players like Julian Phillips, Torrey Craig, Matas Buzelis and E.J. Liddell more often.