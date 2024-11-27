Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith Injury: Will not play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Smith (ankle) will be sidelined for Wednesday's tilt against the Magic.

Wednesday will mark Smith's third absence of the year and first since Nov. 11. He's steadily been playing backup center minutes, but the Bulls don't have any other true fives to give extended run to. Coach Billy Donovan may have to run more small-ball, deploying players like Julian Phillips, Torrey Craig, Matas Buzelis and E.J. Liddell more often.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now