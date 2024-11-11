Jalen Smith Injury: Won't play Monday
Smith (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Smith was added to Monday's injury report due to an illness, which is serious enough for him to be sidelined. His next chance at suiting up will be Wednesday against the Knicks. With Smith sidelined Monday, the Bulls could run with smaller lineups when Nikola Vucevic is resting.
