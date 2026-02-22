Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith Injury: Won't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Smith won't return to Sunday's game against the Knicks due to right calf tightness.

Smith has been nursing a right calf issue for some time now, and he appeared to aggravate the injury before being ruled out for the remainder of the game. He concludes the contest with 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and a steal in 18 minutes. Nick Richards figures to see more playing time while Smith is sidelined.

