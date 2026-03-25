Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Smith (calf) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the 76ers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Smith only lasted six minutes before tapping out, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block. For now, Smith should be viewed as doubtful for Friday's game versus the Thunder, with that one coming as the first in a back-to-back set.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
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