Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith News: Available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 10:30am

Smith (headache) is available for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

Smith was a late addition to the injury report due to a headache, but it looks like he's feeling better. The veteran big man's playing time has been sporadic lately, appearing in six of the past 11 games while averaging 12.7 minutes. However, He's played double-digit minutes three times during that stretch and totaled only 12 minutes in the other three contests.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
