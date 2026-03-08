Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 5:05pm

Smith (calf) is available for Sunday's game in Sacramento.

Smith may have his minutes monitored in his first game back following a five-game stint on the sidelines, and it'll be interesting to see if he replaces Guerschon Yabusele in the starting lineup. Smith's return should mean fewer minutes for Nick Richards.

