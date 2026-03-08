Jalen Smith News: Available to play
Smith (calf) is available for Sunday's game in Sacramento.
Smith may have his minutes monitored in his first game back following a five-game stint on the sidelines, and it'll be interesting to see if he replaces Guerschon Yabusele in the starting lineup. Smith's return should mean fewer minutes for Nick Richards.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Smith See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March9 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2610 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 2412 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 2214 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1917 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Smith See More