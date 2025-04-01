Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith News: Available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Smith (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against Toronto, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Despite Tuesday being the second half of a back-to-back for the Bulls, right knee soreness will not stop the veteran big man from assuming his usual role as Nikola Vucevic's top backup big man. Over his last eight appearances, Smith has averaged 7.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 blocks in 15.8 minutes.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now