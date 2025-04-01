Jalen Smith News: Available Tuesday

Smith (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against Toronto, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Despite Tuesday being the second half of a back-to-back for the Bulls, right knee soreness will not stop the veteran big man from assuming his usual role as Nikola Vucevic's top backup big man. Over his last eight appearances, Smith has averaged 7.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 blocks in 15.8 minutes.