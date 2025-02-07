Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith News: Avoids injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Smith (personal) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Smith didn't participate in Friday's practice while attending to a personal matter, but it appears he will be available to play Saturday. The fifth-year big man has averaged 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks over 16.8 minutes per game over his last five outings.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
