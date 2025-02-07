Jalen Smith News: Avoids injury report
Smith (personal) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Smith didn't participate in Friday's practice while attending to a personal matter, but it appears he will be available to play Saturday. The fifth-year big man has averaged 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks over 16.8 minutes per game over his last five outings.
