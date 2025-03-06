Jalen Smith News: Comes up short Thursday
Smith was ejected from Thursday's 125-123 victory over the Magic after totaling three points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block over 26 minutes.
Smith fouled out Thursday, failing to make the most of what was a nice opportunity. With Zach Collins fouling out in just 12 minutes, Smith was afforded starters minutes, yet failed to capitalize. Since returning from a concussion, Smith has been playing a modest role off the bench, something that seems likely to continue, at least until Nikola Vucevic (calf) returns to the court.
