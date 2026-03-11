Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith News: Delivers double-double Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Smith accumulated 12 points (3-13 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 130-124 overtime win over the Warriors.

Josh Giddey's triple-double and Matas Buzelis' first 40-point performance of his career overshadowed what other Chicago players did, and that includes Smith's solid all-around stat line. The shooting woes are worrisome, but fantasy managers won't worry too much about that as long as he continues to produce. Smith has scored in double digits in all but two of his last 17 appearances, a stretch in which he's averaging 12.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a combined 1.4 steals-plus-blocks per game.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Smith See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
NBA
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
17 days ago