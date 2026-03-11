Jalen Smith News: Delivers double-double Tuesday
Smith accumulated 12 points (3-13 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 130-124 overtime win over the Warriors.
Josh Giddey's triple-double and Matas Buzelis' first 40-point performance of his career overshadowed what other Chicago players did, and that includes Smith's solid all-around stat line. The shooting woes are worrisome, but fantasy managers won't worry too much about that as long as he continues to produce. Smith has scored in double digits in all but two of his last 17 appearances, a stretch in which he's averaging 12.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a combined 1.4 steals-plus-blocks per game.
