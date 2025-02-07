Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith News: Doesn't practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 7, 2025 at 12:03pm

Head coach Billy Donovan said that Smith missed Friday's practice due to personal reasons, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Smith was absent from practice, which bodes poorly for his status ahead of Saturday's game against Golden State. The Bulls could be shorthanded in the frontcourt with the statuses of Zach Collins (recently traded) and Adama Sanogo (knee) up in the air. As a result, Patrick Williams and Matas Buzelis could see an uptick in playing time.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
