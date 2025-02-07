Jalen Smith News: Doesn't practice Friday

Head coach Billy Donovan said that Smith missed Friday's practice due to personal reasons, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Smith was absent from practice, which bodes poorly for his status ahead of Saturday's game against Golden State. The Bulls could be shorthanded in the frontcourt with the statuses of Zach Collins (recently traded) and Adama Sanogo (knee) up in the air. As a result, Patrick Williams and Matas Buzelis could see an uptick in playing time.