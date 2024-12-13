Jalen Smith News: Double-doubles in spot start

Smith notched 11 points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and five blocks across 29 minutes during Friday's 109-95 win over the Hornets.

Smith got his first start of the season after NikolaVucevic was ruled out due to an illness, notching his first double-double of the campaign. He added a season-high five blocks for good measure, reminding everyone just what he can do when afforded starter-level minutes. Although he could shift back to a bench role as soon as their next game, Smith is someone who could move into a larger role at some point should the Bulls opt to move Vucevic prior to the trade deadline.