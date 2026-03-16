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Jalen Smith News: Empty performance Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Smith provided 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and five rebounds in 27 minutes during Monday's 132-107 victory over the Grizzlies.

Smith delivered an underwhelming performance, continuing his recent struggles. Outside of a double-double during a win over Golden State, Smith has offered very little in terms of meaningful fantasy production. In four games since returning from injury, he has averaged just 10.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers, leaving him well outside the top 250 during that time. With potentially just one more game this week, those in their fantasy playoffs should be fine with moving on.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
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