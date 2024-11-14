Jalen Smith News: Fails to score in victory

Smith recorded zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 124-123 win over the Knicks.

After recording double-digit points in three of his first four outings this season, Smith has done so just one time since. While the 24-year-old big man is converting 38.9 percent of his 3.6 three-point attempts per contest, he is also shooting just 44.4 percent from the field.