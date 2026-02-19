Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith News: Flirts with double-double in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Smith accumulated nine points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 24 minutes during Thursday's 110-101 loss to the Raptors.

Smith returned to action after missing the previous three games with a calf issue. He moved straight back into the starting lineup, falling one point short of a double-double. In nie appearances over the past month, Smith has been able to flirt with top 80 value in standard leagues, averaging 12.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 0.9 steals. While the rotations in Chicago are going to be unpredictable, it does appear as though Smith could be looking at a sizeable role, at least for the foreseeable future.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
