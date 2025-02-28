Jalen Smith News: Gets green light Friday

Smith (concussion) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

The big man will snap a three-game absence streak due to the concussion, and he could be in line for an uptick in playing time with Nikola Vucevic (calf) sidelined. Over his last 10 appearances, Smith has averaged 9.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor across 14.4 minutes per game.