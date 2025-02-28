Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Smith

Jalen Smith News: Gets green light Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Smith (concussion) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

The big man will snap a three-game absence streak due to the concussion, and he could be in line for an uptick in playing time with Nikola Vucevic (calf) sidelined. Over his last 10 appearances, Smith has averaged 9.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor across 14.4 minutes per game.

