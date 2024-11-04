Jalen Smith News: Gets green light Monday

Smith (knee) is available to play in Monday's game against Utah.

Smith sat out of Wednesday's win over Orlando due to a left knee effusion, though he was able to suit up in Friday's loss to Brooklyn. The 24-year-old has made an impact in limited run off the bench this season, during which he has averaged 10.2 points and 5.6 rebounds across 13.6 minutes per game in five regular-season outings.