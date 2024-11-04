Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith News: Gets green light Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Smith (knee) is available to play in Monday's game against Utah.

Smith sat out of Wednesday's win over Orlando due to a left knee effusion, though he was able to suit up in Friday's loss to Brooklyn. The 24-year-old has made an impact in limited run off the bench this season, during which he has averaged 10.2 points and 5.6 rebounds across 13.6 minutes per game in five regular-season outings.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
