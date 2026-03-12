Jalen Smith News: Good to go Thursday
Smith (calf) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Lakers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Smith was tagged as questionable due to a calf issue, but he'll be ready to run the floor Thursday. However, coach Billy Donovan said in his pre-game presser that Smith would likely be held out for the second half of Chicago's back-to-back Friday against the Clippers, per Johnson.
