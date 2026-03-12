Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Smith (calf) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Lakers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Smith was tagged as questionable due to a calf issue, but he'll be ready to run the floor Thursday. However, coach Billy Donovan said in his pre-game presser that Smith would likely be held out for the second half of Chicago's back-to-back Friday against the Clippers, per Johnson.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
