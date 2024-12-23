Jalen Smith News: Instant offense off bench Monday

Smith ended Monday's 112-91 loss to Milwaukee with 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 17 minutes.

Smith provided some instant offense off the bench for the Bulls, supplying an efficient 14 points to go with seven boards Monday. Across his last seven contests, Smith is averaging a fairly efficient 8.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers in 18.6 minutes. The 24-year-old big man has proven to be a strong producer on a per-minute basis over the first five years of his career, so he'd be an appealing add in fantasy leagues if starting center Nikola Vucevic ever were to miss time with an injury.