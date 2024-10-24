Jalen Smith News: Makes splash off bench Wednesday

Smith notched 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 123-111 loss to the Pelicans.

The 24-year-old center was surprisingly productive in his Bulls debut, and he was the only member of the team's second unit to score in double digits. Smith is on his third NBA organization in his fifth season and hasn't really lived up to the potential the Suns saw in him when they selected him 10th overall in the 2020 Draft, but he might have him best chance yet to break out in Chicago, especially if Nikola Vucevic is the next veteran to be dealt after DeMar DeRozan got moved in the offseason.