Jalen Smith News: Minimal production in loss

Smith racked up two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 119-99 loss to Dallas.

Smith scored a season-low two points during Wednesday's loss. Even despite the 24-year-old big man's poor shooting performance against Chicago, he is still converting 44.0 percent of his 3.6 three-point attempts per contest this season. Smith has also tallied at least one block or steal in four straight outings.