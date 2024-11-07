Jalen Smith News: Minimal production in loss
Smith racked up two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 119-99 loss to Dallas.
Smith scored a season-low two points during Wednesday's loss. Even despite the 24-year-old big man's poor shooting performance against Chicago, he is still converting 44.0 percent of his 3.6 three-point attempts per contest this season. Smith has also tallied at least one block or steal in four straight outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now