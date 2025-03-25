Jalen Smith News: Nears double-double in win

Smith finished Monday's 129-119 victory over Denver with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes.

Smith had a strong overall performance against the Nuggets, coming one rebound shy of a double-double. The 24-year-old big man is averaging 8.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor.