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Jalen Smith News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 2:28pm

Smith (calf) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Smith skipped Friday's loss to the Clippers, with that game falling as the second in a back-to-back set, but he'll be back in action with his usual workload Monday evening. With Smith back in the mix, Nick Richards will likely return to the second unit, where his minutes will dip.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
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