Jalen Smith News: Not starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Smith will come off the bench for Sunday's game in Sacramento, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Smith will be brought off the bench in an effort to conserve his minutes in his return from a five-game absence Sunday, so he's a risky guy to deploy in daily fantasy leagues. As a reserve this season, Smith has averaged 9.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 triples per contest.

