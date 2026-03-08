Jalen Smith News: Not starting Saturday
Smith will come off the bench for Sunday's game in Sacramento, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.
Smith will be brought off the bench in an effort to conserve his minutes in his return from a five-game absence Sunday, so he's a risky guy to deploy in daily fantasy leagues. As a reserve this season, Smith has averaged 9.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 triples per contest.
