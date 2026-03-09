Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith News: Quiet in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 11:16am

Smith registered four points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds and one block in 20 minutes during Sunday's 126-110 loss to Sacramento.

Smith returned from a five-game absence Sunday and saw a modest workload off the bench. It's unclear if Smith will reclaim his starting spot from Nick Richards, making this a position battle to watch.

