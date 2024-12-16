Jalen Smith News: Retreating to bench Monday

Smith is not in Chicago's starting lineup against Toronto on Monday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smith made his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Friday against the Hornets due to Nikola Vucevic being sidelined with an illness. Smith made the most of his spot start by playing a season-high 29 minutes and finishing with 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and five blocks, but he'll return to the bench for Monday's contest due to Vucevic no longer dealing with his illness.