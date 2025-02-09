Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith News: Scores 15 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Smith amassed 15 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds across 19 minutes during Saturday's 132-111 loss to the Warriors.

Despite not playing elevated minutes, Smith has been productive for the Bulls of late. Over his last five appearances, Smith has averaged 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 58.5 percent from the field despite playing only 17.8 minutes per game.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
