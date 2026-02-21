Jalen Smith News: Serviceable again in loss

Smith posted 15 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 25 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 loss to Detroit.

Smith was productive again despite the loss, although his playing time remains a little underwhelming. He continues to deal with an ongoing calf issue, limiting him to just four appearances in the past nine games. While the production was certainly more than adequate, perhaps the biggest news to come out of Chicago was the fact that Zach Collins is going to miss the remainder of the season due to toe surgery. For those rostering Smith, this should eliminate any concerns there were regarding his starting role.