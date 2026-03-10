Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Smith will start Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Smith is available to play in a second consecutive contest following a five-game absence due to a left calf strain, and he'll return to the starting five after coming off the bench in Sunday's loss to Sacramento. He logged 20 minutes against the Kings, though it's unclear if he'll remain on a minutes restriction Tuesday.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
