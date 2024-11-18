Jalen Smith News: Swats three shots

Smith notched five points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks over 15 minutes during Sunday's 143-107 loss to the Rockets.

Despite a limited workload, Smith recorded a season-high three blocks in the blowout loss. After a strong start to the campaign, Smith has faded in November, posting averages of 5.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 14.9 minutes.