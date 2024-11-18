Jalen Smith News: Swats three shots
Smith notched five points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks over 15 minutes during Sunday's 143-107 loss to the Rockets.
Despite a limited workload, Smith recorded a season-high three blocks in the blowout loss. After a strong start to the campaign, Smith has faded in November, posting averages of 5.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 14.9 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now