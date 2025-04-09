Jalen Smith News: Top rebounder in double-double

Smith finished with 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 135-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Smith got the starting nod Tuesday with Nikola Vucevic (calf) inactive, leading all players in rebounds while finishing as one of five Bulls in double figures in scoring in a double-double performance. Smith has hauled in 10 or more boards in four occasions, recording a double-double in three of those four outings.