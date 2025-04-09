Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith News: Top rebounder in double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Smith finished with 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 135-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Smith got the starting nod Tuesday with Nikola Vucevic (calf) inactive, leading all players in rebounds while finishing as one of five Bulls in double figures in scoring in a double-double performance. Smith has hauled in 10 or more boards in four occasions, recording a double-double in three of those four outings.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now