Jalen Smith headshot

Jalen Smith News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Smith (calf) is available for Thursday's game against Toronto.

Smith is back from a three-game absence with a strained right calf, likely pushing Guerschon Yabusele to the bench and eating into the playing time of Nick Richards. Over his last 12 appearances, Smith has averaged 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds. 1.3 assists and 2.1 three-pointers in 26.8 minutes per game.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Smith See More
