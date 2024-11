Smith (ankle) is active for Friday's game against the Celtics, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Smith participated in Friday's shootaround, and he should see a steady dose of minutes off the bench as the primary backup of Nikola Vucevic at center. Smith is averaging 6.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game in 13 contests since the beginning of November.