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Jalen Smith News: Will play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Smith (calf) is available for Monday's game against the Rockets and will be limited to 22-24 minutes, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Smith will shed his questionable tag and return from a one-game absence due to right calf injury management. However, the big man will be limited, presumably allowing Nick Richards to pick up a few extra minutes. Over his last four appearances, Smith has averaged 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 27.0 minutes per contest.

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls
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